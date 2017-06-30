Who does she play? A bored, middle-aged therapist, who begins to meddle in the lives of her patients in order to add some zest to her own life.

Where have I seen her before? The British actress has an illustrious filmography behind her, including Peter Jackson’s King Kong, tsunami disaster epic The Impossible and David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. She is also a two-time Academy Award nominee.

Billy Crudup as Michael Holloway

Who does he play? An over-worked Lawyer and Jean’s husband, who begins to wise up to her increasingly suspicious behaviour.

Where have I seen him before? As Kate Hudson’s rockstar boyfriend in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Will Bloom in Big Fish, or more recently as the journalist interviewing Natalie Portman’s Jackie Onassis in Jackie.

Sophie Cookson as Sidney

Who does she play? The girlfriend of one of Jean’s patients, who unwittingly becomes entangled in Jean’s web.

Where have I seen her before? As Roxy in British spy flick Kingsman: The Secret Service, or alongside Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron in The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Karl Glusmanas Sam Duffy

Who does he play? Sidney’s obsessive ex-boyfriend, who turns to therapy for help in getting over the break-up.

Where have I seen him before? Glusman has previously starred in Gaspar Noe’s Love and Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Lucy Boynton as Allison

Who does she play? A recovering drug addict in Jean’s care.

Where have I seen her before? As Raphina in joyous Irish musical Sing Street.

Melanie Liburd as Alexis

Who does she play? Michael’s right-hand-woman, who inspires jealousy in his wife.

Where have I seen her before? Liburd has had minor roles in Game of Thrones and CSI.

Gypsy arrives on Netflix on Friday 30th June