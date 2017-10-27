Here are all the characters you'll meet – and where you've seen them before:

Bryan Cranston – Silas

Who does he play? Silias is a Colonel in the Intergalactic Intelligence Agency. A cruel man, he is cold-hearted towards his wife Vera and treats her abusively. But he is highly respected in the Terra regime and holds a top position.

Where have I seen him before? Bryan Cranston starred in Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, as well as Seinfeld. His role in Trumbo earned him an Oscar nomination.

Essie Davis – Vera

Who does she play? Vera is a high ranking official in the Intergalactic Intelligence Agency. She works alongside her husband Silas, but the couple have a troubled relationship: Silas is a cold man who treats her with distain and often abuses her. Vera is desperate for human connection, even if it means finding it in unconventional places.

Where have I seen her before? Game of Thrones fans will recognise Essie Davis as Lady Crane. She's also starred in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook and The White Princess.

Ruth Bradley – Yaro

Who does she play? Yaro is Vera's right hand woman. Over the years she has supported her through her troubled marriage and the two have become friends as well as colleagues.

Where have I seen her before? Ruth Bradley tackled similar themes in the TV series Humans, where she played DI Karen Voss. She's also starred in The Fall (as Wallace) and played Mary Maloney in Julian Fellowes' Titanic.

Liam Cunningham – General Olin

Who does he play? General Olin is a military commander whose first loyalty is Terra. He'll ensure the survival of the planet even if it means the destruction of other worlds and civilisations.

Where have I seen him before? Liam Cunningham is another Game of Thrones actor – he stars as Davos Seaworth, a role he has played since 2012.

Electric Dreams returns in 2018