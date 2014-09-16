Meet Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery's alter-ego: "rich Britney from Beverley Hills"
The actress has a novel way of going incognito when she's in the US...
Michelle Dockery has a pretty great life, channelling glamorous Lady Mary on Downton Abbey and travelling the world as a bonafide movie star. But – like all celebs – she struggles to walk her dog or buy a pint of milk without being recognised. It's a tough life, eh?
However, Michelle tells Radio Times she's come up with a novel solution to avoid getting stopped in the street for selfies: when she's recognised in the US, she simply pretends to be "rich Britney, from Beverley Hills," who happens to look just like Lady Mary.
"It's a silly spoof, but it passes the time. We're always sending ourselves up. Even on set, when you're doing a serious scene, you can't help but see the funny version."
The new series of the ITV period drama – which starts on Sunday (21 September) – will see Mary caught once again between her two suitors, Viscount Tony Gillignham (Tom Cullen) and Charles Blake (Julian Ovenden).
"What I love about Mary's story this year is that she's allowing herself to make those choices. There's a scene where she says, 'Why can't I have a relationship with a man before I decide he's the one I want to settle down with?' She's very complex, she's very modern."
