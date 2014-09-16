"It's a silly spoof, but it passes the time. We're always sending ourselves up. Even on set, when you're doing a serious scene, you can't help but see the funny version."

The new series of the ITV period drama – which starts on Sunday (21 September) – will see Mary caught once again between her two suitors, Viscount Tony Gillignham (Tom Cullen) and Charles Blake (Julian Ovenden).

"What I love about Mary's story this year is that she's allowing herself to make those choices. There's a scene where she says, 'Why can't I have a relationship with a man before I decide he's the one I want to settle down with?' She's very complex, she's very modern."

