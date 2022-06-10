The new season sees Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia return to their central roles, although this time they're joined by a new Chief Superintendent played by Outnumbered's Claire Skinner.

McDonald & Dodds is coming back to our screens, with four brand-new cases for the mismatched detectives to crack.

When the new season was announced Watkins commented: "I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for."

Meanwhile Gouveia said: "I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!"

When does McDonald & Dodds season 3 start on ITV?

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald and Jason Watkins as DS Dodds. ITV

The new season starts on Sunday 19th June, at 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Future instalments then air weekly, with the third season made up of four episodes.

McDonald & Dodds season 3 cast - who's returning and who's new?

Claire Skinner as Ormond. ITV

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia are of course back for more, returning to lead the McDonald and Dodds cast as DS Dodds and DCI Lauren McDonald, while Jack Riddiford, Lily Sacofsky and Danyal Ismail all also return.

Along with guest stars such as Siân Phillips (Good Omens) and Alan Davies (QI), the series also sees a new regular member of the team joining, Chief Superintendent Ormond, as played by Claire Skinner (Outnumbered).

Here's a full list of the cast for the first episode of the season, entitled Belvedere.

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald

Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig

Claire Skinner as Chief Supt Ormond

Lily Sacofsky as DC Milena Paciorkowski

Danyal Ismail as DC Martin Malik

Siân Phillips as Agnes Gillan

Alan Davies as George Gillan

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Porter

Holly Aird as Paula Monkford

Gabriel Bisset Smith as James Langmere

Charlie Chambers as DC Goldie

What cases are the team taking on in season 3?

Alan Davies in McDonald & Dodds. ITV

The first episode, called Belvedere, follows McDonald and Dodds as they called in to untangle the mysterious circumstances after a young woman dies in a busy park in broad daylight. The official synopsis asks: "Who is she? How did she die surrounded by witnesses? And how is it possible that she is... smiling?" The second episode is called A Billion Beats, and sees McDonald and Dodds sucked into the fast and furious world of Formula 1 after an up-and-coming driver dies during a sub-3.5-second pit stop.

Episode 3 is titled The War of Rose, and sees a case of social media vs reality, when a lifestyle influencer dies on the operating table while getting a nose job. The fourth and final episode, Clouds Across the Moon, follows the team as they investigate after the body of a successful Bath businessman is found in a shallow grave in the shadow of the Glastonbury Tor.

McDonald & Dodds season 3 trailer

There isn't a trailer available for McDonald & Dodds online just yet but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when we get one.

McDonald & Dodds season 3 starts at 8pm on Sunday 19th June on ITV and ITV Hub.