He portrays the former Labour MP in a new three-part drama for ITV, which chronicles how and why he faked his own death in an attempt to start a new life in Australia.

Matthew Macfadyen has addressed similarities between his fan favourite Succession character Tom Wambsgans and his latest role, that of disgraced politician John Stonehouse.

Speaking at a launch event for the series, Macfadyen explained to RadioTimes.com and other press how there is a subtle connective tissue between his Stonehouse and Succession roles.

"There's a bit of cross pollination, I suppose," he began. "They're a long way from each other, but they both like the trappings of power and being near power.

"And both are sort of out of their depth. So there was stuff to be mined, which is similar: two sorts of grotesques."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, Macfadyen went on to say that there is "something very sympathetic" about Stonehouse, which couldn't easily be said about Wambsgans.

"He was very personable, by all accounts very lovely to be with, and funny and quite charismatic," he said of Stonehouse. "But also, he wasn't without vanity and he liked the trappings of his position the more success he had in party politics.

Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse SNOWED IN PRODUCTIONS AND CLEARWOOD FILMS FOR ITV1

"There is that vanity that you spot, certainly in politicians. I think because it's the nature of the job, they're sort of insulated a bit and it's sort of a powerful position."

Macfadyen added: "There's an aphrodisiac element to that and an inability to sort of change tack or jump off, I suppose."

Stonehouse sees Macfadyen share the screen with his real-life wife Keeley Hawes, who plays Barbara Stonehouse, while relative newcomer Emer Heatley plays the politician's mistress Sheila Buckley.

Stonehouse premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 2nd January 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.