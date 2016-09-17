Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Fargo series 3
The Scott Pilgrim vs The World actor is the latest movie star to join the franchise
Another day, another film star joins US anthology crime series Fargo, which has previously starred Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst and Ted Danson and for its new series cast Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon.
And now the latest addition to the starry ensemble (which changes every year along with a new time period and storyline) has been revealed, with Scott Pilgrim vs The World and 10 Cloverfield Lane star Mary Elizabeth Winstead joining series 3 as Nikki Swago.
A “crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing,” according to Deadline, Winstead’s character will apparently be a bit of an operator, “focused on always being at least one move ahead of her opponents.”
How this will play into series 3’s main storyline, which sees Ewan McGregor play two twin brothers locked in a battle for supremacy, remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – some combination of this show’s movie pedigree (where it was based on the style of Coen Brothers’ original 1996 movie Fargo) and the negotiating skills of showrunner Noah Hawley must make it a very appealing prospect for silver screen stars.
Fargo series 3 will air in 2017