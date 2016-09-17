A “crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing,” according to Deadline, Winstead’s character will apparently be a bit of an operator, “focused on always being at least one move ahead of her opponents.”

How this will play into series 3’s main storyline, which sees Ewan McGregor play two twin brothers locked in a battle for supremacy, remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – some combination of this show’s movie pedigree (where it was based on the style of Coen Brothers’ original 1996 movie Fargo) and the negotiating skills of showrunner Noah Hawley must make it a very appealing prospect for silver screen stars.

Fargo series 3 will air in 2017