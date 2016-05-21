The third series of Fargo will have an entirely new plot revolving around Emmit, described as "the parking-lot king of Minnesota."

"A handsome, self-made real estate mogul and family man, Emmit sees himself as an American success story. His slightly younger brother, Ray Stussy, on the other hand, is more of a cautionary tale. Balding and potbellied, Ray is the kind of guy who peaked in high school. Now a parole officer, Ray has a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt, and he blames his brother, Emmit, for his misfortunes," reveals The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on Fargo's third series is set to begin later this year, with the drama set to air in 2017.