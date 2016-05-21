Ewan McGregor to star in Fargo season 3
The 45-year-old actor will play two brothers, Emmit and Ray Stussy, who are the focus of the series
Fargo's third season has found its leading man. Ewan McGregor has been cast at the centre of the new run, as two characters: brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.
This will be McGregor's first regular TV role since the beginning of his career. The 45-year-old, who is currently filming the Trainspotting sequel, is instead known for his film roles.
The third series of Fargo will have an entirely new plot revolving around Emmit, described as "the parking-lot king of Minnesota."
"A handsome, self-made real estate mogul and family man, Emmit sees himself as an American success story. His slightly younger brother, Ray Stussy, on the other hand, is more of a cautionary tale. Balding and potbellied, Ray is the kind of guy who peaked in high school. Now a parole officer, Ray has a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt, and he blames his brother, Emmit, for his misfortunes," reveals The Hollywood Reporter.
Production on Fargo's third series is set to begin later this year, with the drama set to air in 2017.