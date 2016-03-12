And considering the long history Cage has with recently-cast superhero martial artist Iron Fist (in the comics they ran a business together called Heroes for Hire), don’t be surprised if we see Game of Thrones' Finn Jones turn up for the party as well.

All in all it’s very exciting, and once we’ve tackled the second season of Daredevil (out on the 18th March) we’ll be counting down the days ‘til Luke Cage’s debut. Still, we can’t help but wish they would have picked a more festive launch date in line with the character’s classic catchphrase…

Totally would have been worth the extra wait.

More like this

Advertisement

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released online on the 30th September