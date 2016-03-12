Marvel’s Luke Cage gets a September air date
The indestructible hero will join Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist in getting his own series
Anyone desperate to find out what happened next to Mike Colter’s invincible hero Luke Cage after the events of Marvel's Netflix series Jessica Jones doesn’t have that long to wait – because it’s been revealed that the comic-book character is joining Marvel’s video-on-demand family this September.
The series will see Cage fight for the safety of Harlem New York, teaming up with private detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) to take on crime boss Cottonmouth Stokes (Mahershala Ali) and assassin Shades (Theo Rossi).
And considering the long history Cage has with recently-cast superhero martial artist Iron Fist (in the comics they ran a business together called Heroes for Hire), don’t be surprised if we see Game of Thrones' Finn Jones turn up for the party as well.
All in all it’s very exciting, and once we’ve tackled the second season of Daredevil (out on the 18th March) we’ll be counting down the days ‘til Luke Cage’s debut. Still, we can’t help but wish they would have picked a more festive launch date in line with the character’s classic catchphrase…
Totally would have been worth the extra wait.
Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released online on the 30th September