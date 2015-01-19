“Suitcases packed!” she enthuses, letting out a huge, warm, throaty laugh, fully aware that this makes her sound impolitely eager to check out, when in fact being a part of Broadchurch – and being back on British telly for the first time since a guest role in forgotten ITV detective series Sharman in 1996, and then as Doreen Lawrence in the 1999 TV film The Murder of Stephen Lawrence – has been “a fantastic experience.”

Although secrecy surrounded the plot at the time of our meeting (she plays no-nonsense defence barrister Sharon Bishop), expressing devotion to Chibnall was clearly permitted. “Listen, it’s a lovefest, man!” (much of what she says comes with a built-in exclamation mark). “He’s a magician, man.” In return, Chibnall describes her as “Sharp, funny, intelligent, intuitive, no-nonsense and always on the money.” He reveals that one of the other cast members calls her “the coolest woman on the planet”.

She wears her success lightly and although she’s clearly adapted to life on the West Coast, having emigrated full- time in 2001, she hasn’t lost her London accent, a feat she credits to living in a "very English household” – her husband, ex-ballet dancer Evan Williams, is English, their eldest daughter, 16, has an English accent (“How, I don’t know!”) and their youngest, aged 12 ,“goes in and out”.

More like this

The part of New York- accented FBI investigator Vivian Johnson in Without a Trace, which ended in 2009 after seven years and 160 episodes, gave the 47-year-old Jean- Baptiste security, a rare gift for actors, and she still gets “New York taxi drivers” screaming at her, “Hey, Vivian!” Did she miss the glamour of Hollywood when working on Broadchurch in West Dorset?

“The quality of the product is the most important thing,” she insists, getting serious for a moment. “It doesn’t matter if there aren’t huge tables full of food, all day. None of that matters.”

So basically the fruit plates are smaller on a British production?

Advertisement

Another laugh. “What fruit plates? I’ve come from a world where you shoot an episode in eight days. Here, it’s supposed to be two-and-a- half weeks per episode. So just having that bit more room to breathe has been really good.”