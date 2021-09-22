Manhunt episode 3 preview sees net tighten around The Night Stalker

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a brand new teaser clip from the third episode of Manhunt: The Night Stalker, the true crime drama starring Matin Clunes.

The series, which is stripped across four nights this week, follows the real-life investigation into the serial burglar and rapist known as The Night Stalker.

Clunes reprises his role as DCI Colin Sutton in the Manhunt cast, following the success of the original Manhunt series back in 2019. This second instalment is set in 2009 and based on Sutton’s second book, which focuses on The Night Stalker case.

In the short clip released exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Sutton (Clunes) arrives at the Metropolitan Police Surveillance Facility, where he’s shown round by a female officer.

When she questions Sutton about how he managed to obtain use of the facility – usually reserved for kidnapping and terrorism cases, she explains – he likens his approach to his “teenage philosophy to asking girls out”.

“They can only say ‘no’, which they generally did,” he says.

Accompanied by a colleague, Sutton is visibly overwhelmed by the number of live surveillance feeds, all linked up to CCTV and hidden cameras.

“We don’t catch him now, we never will,” he says ominously.

At the beginning of the series, Sutton was brought on to review “poisoned chalice” Operation Minstead, the lengthy Metropolitan Police investigation into the Minstead Rapist, or ‘Night Stalker’.

However, he soon became more involved in the investigation than he had originally bargained for, and at this point in the series he is determined to stay with the case until he gets justice.

Manhunt airs on ITV Monday-Thursday this week at 9pm.