Medical anthology drama Malpractice, which has run for two seasons on ITV and was created by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, has finally had its future confirmed after season 2 aired earlier this year. Sadly, it's not good news.

ITV has confirmed that the drama, which was led by Niamh Algar in season 1 and Tom Hughes in season 2, will not be returning for a third season, despite The Sun reporting that it saw strong ratings when the new episodes aired this year.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: "We’re very proud of the two series of Malpractice and grateful to everyone who supported the show.

"Commissioning decisions involve many factors and while there are no plans for a third series, we’d like to extend our thanks to Grace Ofori-Attah and the team at World Productions for producing two brilliant series."

Malpractice was a thriller which centred on fatal errors being made by the central doctors of each season, with their ethics subsequently being called into question as a mystery unfolded.

While most of the cast switched between seasons 1 and 2, Jordan Kouamé and Helen Behan did return as Dr George Brewin and Dr Norma Callahan respectively, with their characters heading up the investigations.

Ofori-Attah had previously expressed interest in returning for a third season when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com ahead of season 2's release.

She said of a potential season 3: "I've always got ideas. If ITV wants to give me some more series, then I will definitely come up with some stories for them.

"I would love to see Norma and George just come back time and time again and become a real staple of UK TV, I would really love that."

Malpractice seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on ITVX.

