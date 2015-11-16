The intergalactic rhino-faced police were briefly seen in series opener The Magician’s Apprentice, and based on the episode 10 trailer they’ll be joining a host of other Who baddies (like the Cybermen) in a mysterious “Trap Street” with a Diagon Alley feel to it – but could the aliens have put a certain rebel Time Lord on his final warning?

After all, the pictures also appear to show the Doctor sporting a mysterious arm bracelet (see above) that looks like some sort of tracker, teleport device or inhibitor – is this the equivalent of an anklet, for some sort of outer-space ASBO? We can think of a few reasons the Doctor might have picked one up over the years...

Elsewhere the new pictures also give us a better look at Maisie Williams’ Ashildr/Me (who seems to be going through a bit of a punk phase in her 1000s, see above), as well as a particularly anguished Clara talking to the Doctor and Rigsy. Considering the fact that the episode trailer saw the longstanding companion say “Goodbye” to Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord, should we be as worried as the Doctor looks here?

Sadly, like Clara and the Doctor, we’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out – when we all face the raven.

You can see more pictures from the episode below

Doctor Who continues this Saturday at 8.10pm