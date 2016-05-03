Maisie Williams has the perfect response to THAT Game of Thrones cliffhanger
Contains spoilers for this week’s episode
For months we’ve put up with constant denials from cast, crew and showrunners about the fate of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, with all swearing blind that his murder meant he was gone for good right up until his resurrection on this week’s episode.
One such lying liar was none other than Maisie Williams, who had previously either claimed no knowledge of what would happen to Harington or just been super cryptic ("There’s a great twist – but I can’t say that he’s going to be alive…" she said in January).
So now that the truth is out there, was she as contrite as Harington? Did she beg forgiveness from her followers for all the secrecy and misdirections? Did she heck.
If she didn’t play characters in two of our favourite cult series (GoT and Doctor Who), we’d be having words.
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9.00pm