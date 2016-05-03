For months we’ve put up with constant denials from cast, crew and showrunners about the fate of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, with all swearing blind that his murder meant he was gone for good right up until his resurrection on this week’s episode.

One such lying liar was none other than Maisie Williams, who had previously either claimed no knowledge of what would happen to Harington or just been super cryptic ("There’s a great twist – but I can’t say that he’s going to be alive…" she said in January).