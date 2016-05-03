Jon Snow is alive, bought back to life by Melisandre. It's the plot twist we've been predicting for the last ten months. And the plot twist star Kit Harington has been adamantly denying...

"Sorry!" the 29-year-old has now said, following the revelation that he's in fact been lying to Thrones fans all these months.

"I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone," he added, speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "I’m glad that people were upset that he died. I think my biggest fear was that people were not going to care. Or it would just be, "Fine, Jon Snow’s dead.'

"But it seems like people had a similar to the Red Wedding episode, kind of grief about it. Which means something I’m doing — or the show is doing for Jon — is right.”

Game of Thrones continues on Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic