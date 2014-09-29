“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the Black Mirror Christmas Special," said Hamm. "I have been a massive fan of the show since its inception.

“Its dark humour and intelligent observation of our society and values hooked me deeply as a viewer and I'm honoured that Charlie and the rest of the creative team have asked me to participate in wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Creator Charlie Brooker added: “I'm revoltingly happy that Jon, Rafe and Oona are participating in the horrible pageant that is Black Mirror. As far as I'm concerned their presence is a huge Christmas present that's arrived early."

Hamm concluded filming on the final episodes of Mad Men earlier this year, with the eagerly-awaited conclusion to the award-winning series set to air in America next spring.

Black Mirror is an anthology series which began life in 2011 and is themed around the question of unease about the modern world. News of the show's return for a one-off Yuletide special was broken by RadioTimes.com last month.

Brooker has written all but one of the six instalments (series one episode The Entire History of You was penned by Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong) and will return to script the special.

In the first series, The National Anthem concerned a fictional Prime Minister played by Rory Kinnear who was forced to copulate with a pig in order to save the life of an (also fictional) member of the royal family.

In series two, the episode Be Right Back saw Hayley Atwell take on the role of a grieving girlfriend who buys a robot to take the place of her deceased boyfriend (Domhnall Gleeson).