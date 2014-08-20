Brooker said: "I always enjoy a good ghost story at Christmas, and I'm a sucker for the Amicus’ compendium horror movies of the 70s. Our aim is to create the Black Mirror equivalent of that."

Phil Clarke, Channel 4’s head of comedy, added: “I’m delighted that we have a Black Mirror Special this Christmas. Charlie Brooker has penned a dystopian future festive tale, that intertwines three stories to deliver a dramatic and thrilling twist. It’s satirical, comic, disturbing, and thought provoking. Not to be missed.”

The anthology show, which is ironically made by the channel's comedy department, began life in 2011 and has already aired two series of three episodes each.

Brooker has written most of them, including all of series two, but the episode The Entire History of You from series one was written by Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong.

Black Mirror explores the sinister and troubling side of technology in self-contained stories with different cast members.

In series one, The National Anthem concerned a fictional Prime Minister played by Rory Kinnear who was forced to have sex with a pig in order to save the life of an (also fictional) member of the royal family.

In series two, the episode Be Right Back saw Hayley Attwell play a grieving girlfriend who buys a robot to take the place of her dead boyfriend.

In February, RadioTimes.com broke the news that a single episode of Black Mirror was planned for this year – and with the festive timing it appears C4 has got it in under the wire just in time.