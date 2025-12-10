Netflix has confirmed the release window for Lupin season 4 – and it’s the biggest gap between instalments yet.

Lupin seasons 1 and 2 were both released in 2021, with season 3 following in 2023.

The fourth season of the French mystery thriller, which is set to see Omar Sy reprise his leading role, is set to premiere in autumn 2026.

Season 4 will pick up after the shocking events of the previous seasons, which saw the world-famous thief Assane Diop end up behind bars after turning himself into the police.

This was after he’d stolen the Black Pearl, captured the hearts of the French public, faked his own death and saved his estranged mother’s life.

Production on season 4 began back in May, and is yet to conclude.

Assane Diop in Lupin. Netflix

“I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything. I find great joy in it every time,” Sy said in a statement at the time.

He continued: “Together with Netflix, Carrousel, and Gaumont, we’ve invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience.

"The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I’m eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible.”

Alongside Sy, season 4 will see Ludivine Sagnier return as Claire, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Soufiane Guerrab as detective Youssef Guedira, Shirine Boutella as lieutenant detective Sofia Belkacem.

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast will include Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard.

