Lupin part 2: Netflix releases first-look images

Five new episodes are just around the corner.

Published:

If you’re looking for something to watch while you’re waiting for series five of Call My Agent to drop, we’ve got good news. Another huge French show is gearing up for more episodes, with part two of Netflix crime drama Lupin arriving this summer.

While the streaming service won’t be more specific about a release date just yet, we now know that we’ll see more dangerous escapades from charismatic protagonist Assane Diop within a few months, with five brand new episodes lined up.

And, by way of celebration, Netflix has released some first-look images for us to enjoy.

The first shows Assane (played by Omar Sy), looking out onto the city, perhaps contemplating his next move after part 1’s cliffhanger ending.

There’s also a shot of him on a ladder, flashing his trademark cheeky grin, perhaps escaping another sticky situation.

This third image teases another precarious scenario, with our hero hiding inside a Big Ben-style clock. What’s he up to in there, we wonder?

The next image is far more relaxed, with Assane out on a dog walk, looking stylish and carefree.

The final image released by Netflix is more difficult to decipher without context, but there’s certainly some red-carpet glamour on display!

Netflix is remaining tight-lipped about the plot lines for part two, saying only, “This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

There has been speculation about a Sherlock Holmes crossover but we’ll have to wait and see if it actually materialises.

Lupin Part two lands on Netflix this summer. To find out what’s on telly tonight, be sure to check out our TV Guide.

