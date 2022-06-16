Love, Victor showrunners and stars keen on spin-offs and sequel series

The series was originally a spin-off from the film Love, Simon, so the precedent has already been set for things to continue in unexpected ways.

Love, Victor may have come to an end with its third season, but that doesn't necessarily spell the end for its characters or the franchise as a whole.

Now, the show's creators Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker have spoken exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the potential for more episodes, saying that it's "always on the table".

Aptaker said: "We love high school stories. We always say, ‘That's our last high school thing’, and now we're about to actually do another. But it's such a rich time. There's so much discovery and the stakes are so high. It's such a juicy time of life to write about.

"It's been a true pleasure getting to tell these stories for three seasons and a movie, and I would never say no more."

Victor (Michael Cimino) in Love, Victor. Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Berger agreed, saying: "I think we're definitely open to it. We love this world, we've lived in this world now for many years. I think it would have to be the right thing.

"In the same way to us that Love, Victor felt like a really exciting continuation, because we got to tell a Latinx story, and we got to tell a whole different identity story, it would have to be the right story, and it would have to feel right. But I think we're all very attached to this world, so we definitely wouldn't give that a no."

Berger also said that while the team are "emotional" about the series ending, knowing that they were concluding the story allowed them to "give everyone a really beautiful, satisfying ending".

She continued: "So often on TV, you don't get to write to that, you don't get to know what your plan is. Knowing that we get to give an ending here is hugely exciting, and just so satisfying for us and we think we have something in store for everyone – that will leave everyone feeling really good and really satisfied."

Meanwhile, actors Michael Cimino and George Sear, who play Victor and Benji respectively in the series, agreed that they would be happy to revisit the characters in future, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

Benji (George Sear), and Victor (Michael Cimino) in Love, Victor. Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Cimino said: "I would love to revisit Victor at some point, maybe even as a movie. I think that'd be super cool to have a movie about Victor or as a show or limited series. Obviously that's up to the powers that be, we’re just the actors, but I would definitely be down to revisit Victor at some point."

Meanwhile, Sear agreed that he would "definitely would be down" but said "it all depends really. I'm also really happy that these characters got a great send-off and a really good conclusion to their story and that it was sort of a happy ending really."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One change which has been made for this upcoming final season of the show is that, while it has always aired on Disney Plus in the UK, it will now also be available on the platform in the US, having previously only aired on Hulu.

Aptaker said he was "thrilled" about the move due to Disney Plus' wider reach.

He continued: "We just think that this show should be seen by every kid, by every family. So the fact that we're broadening our audience in this major way, and Disney putting us on this Disney-branded platform, is a huge leap forward for this company, and in supporting this kind of story."

Additional reporting by Lewis Knight and David Craig.

Love, Victor season 3 is available to stream via Star on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.