Long Bright River cast: Full list of actors in Amanda Seyfried thriller
The Mamma Mia! star takes on a grittier role leading this new crime thriller.
Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to the big and small screen, having notable roles in shows like The Dropout, The Crowded Room and Big Love.
But now, the actress is turning to the gritty medium of crime thrillers as she takes the lead in Long Bright River, a new series that's just landed on Channel 4.
Having already debuted in the US back in March, UK fans have had to wait patiently for the eight-parter, but now all episodes are available to stream.
Seyfried takes on the role of Mickey, a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood that's been hit hard by the opioid crisis. But her personal ties to a murder case threaten to upend her life, with the series following Mickey as she struggles to make sense of the truth.
The show also stars the likes of Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), but who else stars in the new series alongside them and Seyfried? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of Long Bright River.
The full cast list for Long Bright River is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may recognise the cast from.
- Amanda Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick
- Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes
- Ashleigh Cummings as Kacey Fitzpatrick
- Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick
- John Doman as Gee
- Matthew Del Negro as Simon Cleare
- Dash Mihok as Eddie Lafferty
- Britne Oldford as Dr Aura Williams
- Harriet Sansom Harris as Mrs Mahon
- Patch Darragh as Sergeant Ahearn
- Joe Daru as Davis Danjarat
- Perry Mattfeld as Paula
Amanda Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick
Who is Mickey? Mickey has grown up in Philadelphia and knows the area – and its people – very well, so is fiercely committed to her job. When a local case turns deadly, she starts to realise that her own personal history may have links to what is happening.
Where have I seen Amanda Seyfried? Seyfried is known for her roles in Mean Girls, the Mamma Mia! films and Veronica Mars. She has also starred in The Dropout, The Crowded Room, Les Misérables and Dear John.
Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes
Who is Truman? Truman used to be Mickey's partner, and even though they no longer work together, the pair remain very close. Truman helps her try to make sense of her sister's disappearance and the case that's consuming her life.
Where have I seen Nicholas Pinnock? The British actor is known for his roles in For Life, Django, Marcella and Counterpart. He has also starred in This Town, Fortitude, Top Boy and Criminal: UK.
Ashleigh Cummings as Kacey Fitzpatrick
Who is Kacey? Kacey is Mickey's younger sister who struggles with opioid addiction. When she goes missing, Mickey becomes determined to figure out just what has happened.
Where have I seen Ashleigh Cummings? The Australian actress is known for her roles in series such as Citadel, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Puberty Blues and NOS4A2.
Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick
Who is Thomas? Thomas is Mickey's son and, although he's only young, is incredibly smart and wants to know more about his complicated family.
Where have I seen Callum Vinson? Vinson has previously starred in the Chucky TV series, FBI: International and Prime Video's Dead Ringers.
John Doman as Gee
Who is Gee? Gee is Mickey's grandfather who took her and Kacey in when they were young. He's protective over Mickey but he lacks some understanding of Kacey and her addiction.
Where have I seen John Doman? Doman has starred in numerous productions over the years, including standout roles in Borgia, The Wire, ER and Gotham. He has also starred in The Affair, The Big Cigar and Eric.
Matthew Del Negro as Simon Cleare
Who is Simon? Simon worked as a police officer and got Mickey initially interested in joining the force, after both Mickey and Kacey attended a youth police academy after-school club.
Where have I seen Matthew Del Negro? Del Negro is known for his roles in Scandal, The West Wing, The Sopranos and City on a Hill. He has also starred in Mayor of Kingstown, Teen Wolf and Mistresses.
Long Bright River is available to stream as a box set on Channel 4 on Sunday 11th May and will air on Sunday 18th May at 10pm.
