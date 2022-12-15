It is well known that Alexander Litvinenko tragically died after being poisoned in 2006. With the drama going on to focus on the police investigation and subsequent inquiry into his death , this means the protagonist of each episode switches , with Tennant only being the lead for a brief time.

New drama Litvinenko is now available to stream in full on ITVX . For fans expecting to see David Tennant front and centre , they may soon find that this isn't the case for most of the series.

In fact, ahead of the drama being released, the show's director Jim Field Smith revealed that Tennant was actually only on set for "around 10 days" of shooting.

Smith explained: "David was on set filming for around 10 days. As, obviously, Alexander Litvinenko very sadly died as a result of the radiation poisoning.

"That is the core of the first episode and then the story spins out from there. A very wide-ranging, intricate story that goes from that hospital bed in University College Hospital to Moscow."

David Tennant stars in Litvinenko ITV Studios

In the same interview, Smith also revealed what it was like filming with Tennant, explaining that the shoot was set up to feel as real as possible.

He said: "I said to David, ‘I want these police interviews with Sasha [Alexander Litvinenko's nickname to loved ones] at the hospital to feel like we’re there in the room, like they are unfolding live in front of us.’ That’s very much how we shot it. As if we were there documenting those interviews happening.

"It makes for an incredibly intense experience. Particularly as Sasha gets sicker. Filming those scenes was fairly harrowing for everybody."

Smith explained that the choice to shoot in this way was made as an attempt to "scrape away at the machinery of filmmaking" and that he wanted to "strip this down to allow the actors to be in the scene and not feel like there are lots of people standing around them".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "We worked very hard to create an environment where the actors could feel that way. As a result, the actors really did feel like they were in that hospital room.

"I remember shooting one scene and it was all I could do to walk over to David and just give his hand a squeeze. Because I couldn’t really say anything. It almost felt like we had parachuted back into that room."

Read more:

Litvinenko is available to watch as a full boxset now on ITVX.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.