But while the three-part drama didn't impress everybody, there's no denying that the finale was EMOTIONAL.

Some came at it with (seemingly) unsuspecting innocence...

But even for those of us who knew what was about to happen (spoiler: BETH DIES!!) it was 100% heartbreaking. After her miraculous recovery from Scarlet Fever and her joyful reunion with Marmee and Mr March, Beth sickened again – and this time it was terminal.

And then there was Jo March's rejection of Laurie's love! And then... Laurie marries her SISTER Amy! And Jo marries an older professor! The series finale was full of twists and turns, just like the book – and all these years later, people still can't deal with such a controversial ending.

Still – Jo has her reasons. Her brotherly love for Laurie can never become romantic...

Whichever way fans feel, any adaptation which wants to stay true to Louisa May Alcott's original novel will have to follow the story all the way through to this inevitable ending. But maybe it's time for a version of Little Women where Beth lives and Jo marries Laurie and Amy drowns in a pond? Now THAT would be controversial...

This article was originally published on 29 December 2017