Line of Duty star explains decision to leave show for The Syndicate

After a long absence, Line of Duty finally returned to our screens on Sunday, with AC-12 much changed since we last saw the team more than two years ago.

Advertisement

Most notably, DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) has shockingly left the anti-corruption unit, but she wasn’t the only face missing. The Line of Duty cast may have gained Kelly McDonald as the formidable DCI Joanne Davidson, but it’s also lost Taj Atwar’s PC Tatleen Sohota.

Tatleen helped Steve (Martin Compston) and Kate investigate Hastings in season five, and now Atwar has explained the reason she’s no longer part of AC-12 is due to landing a starring role in The Syndicate.

The drama will return to BBC One after nearly six years off the air and, sadly, Atwar couldn’t make the dates work for both series.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Taj said: “I couldn’t make the dates work alongside The Syndicate, I had to choose and it was not an easy decision.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She went on to add that she chose The Syndicate because it was an “opportunity to play a completely different character,” saying: “I just wanted to play something different.”

It turns out The Syndicate’s creator Kay Mellor also payed a role in Atwar’s decision-making.

“It was not easy but, Kay is very hard to turn down because she is just so lovely,” Atwar said, “and I’ve worked with her so much previously, and Roxy was a just completely different character for me to play and just challenge myself, really.”

Neil Morrissey will lead the cast of The Syndicate‘s upcoming series, with Strictly’s Joe Sugg also set to appear.

Advertisement

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One, while The Syndicate will return on Tuesday 30th March at 9pm also on BBC One. Check out our TV Guide and our dedicated Drama hub for inspiration on what to watch next.