The two new series guest leads can be seen for the first time together in character, and are pictured alongside associates from their organised crime group, which is known to have links with corrupt police officers. In fact, it is suspected to be under direct command of a shadowy figure known only as "H".

Dressed in a red polo neck and green coat, a stony-faced Lisa McQueen stands with her hands in her pockets. John Corbett is dressed all in black and also looks very serious. But who – or what – are they staring at?

And in case that photo wasn't enough, the BBC has also released an image featuring the gang back together at AC-12: Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are clearly ready to dive back in...

The six-part series is written and created by Jed Mercurio and is "coming soon" to BBC1.