In series four, Maneet (Maya Sondhi) provided ACC Hilton with inside information about AC-12, including Dot Cotton's dying declaration after he was outed in the series three finale – a confession which hinted at a major inside man called 'H'.

Maneet took early maternity leave before the end of the series, but a trailer for Line of Duty's return suggests that she might be about to face the consequences.

It gives us our first look at this year's villain, John Corbett (Stephen Graham), who appears to have got away with a hijack of a police transport thanks to the help of what DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) terms a "police insider". Just as Kate says those words, Maneet – looking more than a little uneasy – pops up on screen. Check it out below.

Are AC-12 about to find out that Maneet is corrupt? We'll find out on Sunday 31st March at 9pm on BBC1 – mark it in your diaries.

