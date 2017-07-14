You'll recognise a few names – Ronan and Linus Murphy, Dale Roach and, of course, Tommy Hunter – but now there's another that stands out.

Patrick Fairbank. His complicity was all but confirmed by yet another humdinger of an interview scene in which Ted Hastings and Kate Fleming skewered the former Head of Vice with an onslaught of evidence suggesting he'd been involved in the cover-up at Sandsview. Said evidence even included a photograph with real-life child abuser Jimmy Savile alongside fictional politician Roach.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

BBC

Any eagle-eyed fans will know that clues to Fairbank's guilt were already in place for us viewers. Episode two – in which Dot first uncovered the list – gave us a fleeting glimpse of the bloodstained note with the former copper's name printed for all to see.

More like this

Of course, it meant nothing to us back then – it's only in the past two episodes that Happy Valley actor George Costigan has brought the corrupt copper to life – but with Denton's sacrifice, that list is now sitting in Hastings' inbox.

Advertisement

Surely it's only a matter of time before AC-12 have the necessary ammunition to nail him?