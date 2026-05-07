New Netflix drama Legends comes from The Gold creator Neil Forsyth, who transports us back to the 1990s to tell the incredible true story of ordinary Customs workers who went undercover in dangerous drugs gangs.

Ad

Of course, the series accurately recreates the '90s aesthetic visually, but it also does so through the show's soundtrack, which features songs from some era-defining artists.

Speaking about recreating the time period, Forsyth said he didn't want to "look back at the '90s through a sepia lens".

"From what I recall of the ‘90s, it was vibrant and exciting; tracksuits and pills and dance music," he said. "I wanted to capture that exuberant nature."

But just what songs and artists are featured in the series, which stars the likes of Steve Coogan, Tom Burke and Hayley Squires, and who composed the musical score for it?

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of Netflix drama Legends.

Who composed the score for Legends?

Johnny Harris as Eddie McKee in Legends. Netflix

The original score for Legends was composed by Sion Trefor.

He has previously been behind the music on series including Say Nothing, Toxic Town, Death Valley, Waiting for the Out and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, as well as the 2019 Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey.

Legends soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix series

Doulgas Hodge as Blake in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

The soundtrack for Legends includes a number of notable established songs, including from artists such as The Stone Roses, Depeche Mode and The Cure.

You can find a full list below:

Episode 1 - Could You Offer More

Set You Free - N’Trance

Unbelievable - EMF

Cherry-coloured Funk - Cocteau Twins

The Gonzo - Lost

Made of Stone - The Stone Roses

April Skies - The Jesus & Mary Chain

Episode 2 - Alliance

Hallelujah [Club Mix] - Happy Mondays

Killer - Adamski feat Seal

Baby I Don’t Care - Transvision Vamp

Personal Jesus - Depeche Mode

Episode 3 - This is Liverpool

Where Love Lives - Alison Limerick

Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) - Rozalla

Episode 4 - The War on Drugs

Irresistible Force - Inspiral Carpets

I Wanna Be Adored - The Stone Roses

Episode 5 - Old Kings

A Forest - The Cure

Infinity - Guru Josh

Episode 6 - Legends Never Die

Hit the North, Part 1 - The Fall

Loose Fit (Remastered Version) - Happy Mondays

Motorcycle Emptiness - Manic Street Preachers

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Legends to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.