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Steve Coogan and Strike favourite star in first look at new Netflix crime drama with "remarkable" true story - as release date confirmed
Legends, which comes from The Gold writer Neil Forsyth, will release on Netflix in May.
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Published: Thursday, 9 April 2026 at 2:26 pm
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