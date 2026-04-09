A set of first look images and an initial trailer have been released for Legends, the new true crime drama from the writer of The Gold, Neil Forsyth.

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It has also been confirmed that the series, which stars Steve Coogan alongside Strike star Tom Burke, will premiere on Thursday 7 May - meaning there is less than a month to wait.

The trailer kicks off with Coogan's character, head of operations for Customs, Don, telling his team that their 'legend' is their new identity, in order to protect themselves and their families as they go undercover to infiltrate some of the country’s most dangerous criminal networks, and stop the heroin crisis threatening Britain in the early ‘90s.

The rest of the trailer sees plenty of gunfights, car chases and globe-trotting action. You can watch it right here, now.

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In a quote, Forsyth said of the series, which is based on real events: "I've written shows in the past that are about well-known events. You then tell the story behind it, that isn't so well known. This is unique, in that the work of the Legends is barely known at all. There was this core team of people that did all of this, and they did it almost without any public recognition."

Gerald Kyd as Mylonas and Tom Burke as Guy in Legends. Netflix

Alongside Burke and Coogan, the series also stars Hayley Squires, Tom Hughes, Aml Ameen, Jasmine Blackborow, Douglas Hodge, Johnny Harris, Gerald Kyd, Numan Acar, Charlotte Ritchie, Joshua Samuels, Kem Hassan and Thomas Coombes.

Burke plays Guy, a dissatisfied suitcase inspector and frustrated family man who feels he's capable of more.

Tom Burke as Guy, Jasmine Blackborow as Erin, Steve Coogan as Don, Aml Ameen as Bailey and Hayley Squires as Kate in Legends Netflix

He said of his character: "His draw to the recruitment poster asking 'Could you offer more?' feels quite universal… There’s a feeling that he’s never quite done what he needed to do; a side of him that he’s pushed down, or which has been pushed down by his environment.

"There’s an adrenaline junkie in there somewhere. Perhaps somebody else would just go and do a bungee jump, but he needs a bit more than that. It’s like it’s something he’s got to do, to be able to get on with the rest of his life."

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The full synopsis for the six-part series says: "In the early 1990s, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise was losing its battle with illegal drug smuggling across Britain’s borders. The solution was extraordinary. In a top-secret operation, a small team of Customs employees were sent undercover. Their task - to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

"But these were not trained spies. They were normal men and women, plucked from ordinary lives around the UK, put through a basic training regime and tasked with building new identities in the criminal underworld. These identities were called Legends."

Legends will stream on Netflix from Thursday 7 May 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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