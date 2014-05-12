Orange is the New Black fans, you don't have long to wait until we head back behind bars for series two...

The entire batch of thirteen episodes are primed to premiere on Netflix on Friday 6 June so while you psych yourself up for your latest binge-fest, feast your eyes on these brand new, character banners - a UK exclusive - featuring some of your favourite cast members.

Alex (played by Laura Prepon), Sophia (Laverne Cox), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) and Lorna (Yael Stone) feature in these first four pieces of artwork - and if you're in the mood for more, revisit RadioTimes.com tomorrow for another batch.

Orange is the New Black series two launches on Friday 6 June. You can catch up on all thirteen episodes from series one on Netflix right now.

