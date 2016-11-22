Last Tango in Halifax to return for two-part Christmas special
After nearly two years off our screens, Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi will reunite for new episodes this December
It's been a long wait for Last Tango in Halifax fans – almost two years – but Alan, Celia, Caroline and Gillian are finally back on our screens this Christmas.
The Yorkshire-based drama, written by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey), returns for two episodes this December and will jump ahead to two years after Kate's tragic death with Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) embarking upon a new job and family home.
Her move doesn't go down all that well with Celia (Anne Reid) and Alan (Derek Jacobi), but the pair have plenty to distract them as Celia lands a part in the local production of Blithe Spirit. Meanwhile, Gillian (Nicola Walker) has to contend with issues from her past coming back to haunt her – can she prevent them from affecting her relationship with Robbie (Dean Andrews)?
It's not yet known exactly when Last Tango's two-parter will air over the festive period but it will no doubt be one of the centrepieces of the BBC's Christmas entertainment.
The series pulled in over eight million viewers to its series three finale and – with a fourth series announced as the credits rolled – fans have patiently awaited the return of Alan, Celia & co ever since.