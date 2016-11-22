Her move doesn't go down all that well with Celia (Anne Reid) and Alan (Derek Jacobi), but the pair have plenty to distract them as Celia lands a part in the local production of Blithe Spirit. Meanwhile, Gillian (Nicola Walker) has to contend with issues from her past coming back to haunt her – can she prevent them from affecting her relationship with Robbie (Dean Andrews)?

It's not yet known exactly when Last Tango's two-parter will air over the festive period but it will no doubt be one of the centrepieces of the BBC's Christmas entertainment.

The series pulled in over eight million viewers to its series three finale and – with a fourth series announced as the credits rolled – fans have patiently awaited the return of Alan, Celia & co ever since.