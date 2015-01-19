Call the Midwife fans, celebrity and otherwise, were pleased to have the heart-warming 60s-set drama back:

And to be welcoming a new face among the Nonnatus nuns. Charlotte Ritchie's mum might have been nervous...

But a quick scan of social media reveals she had no need to be:

Call the Midwife never disappoints, love the new Midwife too, aww?? — cerian❁ (@cerian__) January 18, 2015

It wasn't an entirely happy return though. The episode had plenty of viewers reaching for the tissues...

#callthemidwife Child Migrant Program. Heartbreaking ending. :( — Cats King (@Kinguherr) January 18, 2015

Yet the first instalment still managed to end on a happy note, when Trixie and curate Tom got engaged, something Twitter was fully behind.

Over on ITV, fans were preparing to say farewell to Foyle's War.

While others were already campaigning for the show to return...

Please PLEASE @AnthonyHorowitz - don't let that be the last #FoylesWar. I will be desolate without Michael Kitchen in my life... — ⚡️Debbie⚡️ (@DebJ7171) January 19, 2015

Not that everyone was that impressed with the show's conclusion...

If period drama's not your cup of tea, there was still plenty to entertain last night, when ITV introduced its new entertainment format: Get Your Act Together. Though it would seem Twitter wasn't, erm, entirely convinced...

It did have one famous fan, though, The Hotel's Mark Jenkins:

What did you watch on telly last night? Have something to say about Call the Midwife, Foyles War or Get Your Act Together? Let us know in the comments box below...