First look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in Sky drama Landscapers

Sky has released first-look images of its upcoming drama Landscapers, starring The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Fargo’s David Thewlis.

Its high-profile stars will certainly pull in audiences but the premise, inspired by real events, is certainly intriguing enough in its own right.

The pair play Susan and Christopher Edwards, a mild-mannered couple who find themselves at the centre of a multiple murder investigation when Susan’s parents’ bodies are found buried in the garden of their Nottingham home.

Sky’s official synopsis teases the Edwards have been “on the run from reality for over 15 years”. As they are dragged into the investigation – and separated for the first time in their marriage – their grip on reality seems to slip even further.

“Inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention,” the synopsis continues.

There’s certainly more than a hint of classic Hollywood in the first-look images below.

The story is based on the real murder of Patricia and William Wycherley, who were shot dead at their home in 1998. Their daughter Susan Edwards cleared £40,000 from their account shortly after, and she and her husband continued to siphon off her parents’ pensions and benefits in the years which followed.

Alongside her husband Christopher Edwards, the pair seemed to spend a large sum of the money on Hollywood souvenirs, especially of Gary Cooper.

“It would seem that the vast majority of their money was spent on memorabilia, on authenticated autographed items on people that they admired,” DCI Rob Griffin told the BBC.

The Edwards were found guilty of murdering her parents following a trial in 2014. They were both sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

The four-part series is written by newcomer Ed Sinclair and is produced by the same studio that created Chernobyl.

As well as Colman and Thewlis, the Landscapers cast also includes Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers).

Landscapers is set to air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.