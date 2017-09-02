It will have an exceptional, award-winning team behind it. Oscar winner Chazelle will direct two episodes as well as exec-producing, while Jack Thorne – the five-time Bafta award-winning writer of National Treasure and This is England – will pen the show.

Glen Ballard, the six-time Grammy Award-winning music composer and producer of Michael Jackson’s Bad, is writing the original score for the series.

And Emmy-winning producer Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, The Newsroom) is executive producing.

The Eddy was announced back in April, but was yet to find a home. Now set for release on Netflix, the series will be shot in France, featuring dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Netflix’s VP of international originals, Erik Barmack, said at the Venice Film Festival that the show would explore the relationship between the American and French-Arab co-owners of a jazz club. Barmack also told Variety that The Eddy would fall “somewhere in between” Chazelle’s previous movies Whiplash and La La Land.

“From the intense, complex relationship between a jazz drummer and his instructor in Whiplash to his dazzling duo of lovelorn Los Angelenos in La La Land, Damien’s work is emotional and electrifying,” said Barmack.