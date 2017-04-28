The series will focus on a club in contemporary Paris, and will be written by English playwright Jack Thorne, who co-wrote Harry Potter And The Cursed Child with JK Rowling and is also currently adapting Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials for the BBC.

There is no word on who will be writing the music as of yet, but legendary songwriter Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Man In The Mirror’, is attached as an executive producer.

Chazelle joins a long list of big-name feature directors to make the move to the small screen. David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook) is currently developing a mafia series starring Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro, while Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn is writing, directing and producing Amazon’s Too Old To Die Young, a crime drama starring Miles Teller.

The series has yet to find a home, but given the overwhelmingly positive reaction La La Land received, it is unlikely to be floating in the ether for long.