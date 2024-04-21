And the series won in most of the categories it was nominated in, taking home the awards for Best Drama, beating Blue Lights and The Woman in the Wall, Best Drama Script and Best Director (Kate Dolan).

Clare Dunne also received the award for Lead Drama Actress, while Maria Doyle Kennedy bagged the Best Supporting Drama Actress for her role in the series.

Kin season 2 landed on BBC iPlayer back in February after its debut on RTÉ last year, but despite its shocking ending teasing a future for the series, season 3 has yet to be confirmed.

More like this

In late February, actor Sinan Sicimoğlu told the Irish Sun that the cast contracts hadn't been renewed and that it would be "impossible" to get some of the actors "back on the same set" given that they're tied up in other projects.

An RTÉ spokesperson later told RadioTimes.com: "All the partners are in discussions about a third series, but there is nothing to announce at the moment."

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella in Kin season 2. BBC/RTÉ

However, things could be looking more hopeful for the show's future now that Kin has been acquired by Netflix, with the drama set to drop on the streaming service on 1st May.

After Dunne won her award, the team behind Kin were asked backstage whether they thought the series would return for a third season now that it had been picked up by the streamer, to which they responded (via The Irish Sun): "Here's hoping."

Emmet J Scanlan was also asked about the show's future, with the actor telling the publication: "I hope it comes back... if it does I'll be there in a heartbeat."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about a potential season 3, Scanlan previously told RadioTimes.com: "I'm sure we're all hopeful that we get to continue the story or maybe even finish the story. It's been an extraordinary ride.

"We became very close shooting it. And I said I'd love to go back and do it, to be able to get on set and to tell stories, really, really well thought-out, visceral, layered stories like that, to be able to bring those characters to life, is only made possible through the team that's around you."

He added: "And, of course, our writer, Peter McKenna, who's so, so good at doing that. And I hope we get to continue, but I don't know if and where we will, but please God we find out soon one way or the other."

Read more:

Kin season 2 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.