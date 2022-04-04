Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 recap: Did [spoiler] survive?

Titled 'Oh Goodie, I'm the Winner', Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 kicks off shortly after the shock ending of episode 4 , when Villanelle (Jodie Comer in the Killing Eve cast ) was shot in the back with an arrow on the orders of Helene (Camille Cottin).

However, just when we thought the BBC drama had killed off its breakout character in a huge twist, it turns out she's alive and still kicking, as new assassin (and ex-embalmer) Pam yanks the arrow out and breezily calls Villanelle's injury a "flesh wound".

Is Villanelle alive?

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve BBC / Anna Molnar

Yes, Villanelle survived – and she's angry. Despite Eve's (Sandra Oh) repentance over that tiny little issue of having Villanelle thrown in prison – not to mention her obvious relief that her favourite assassin is still alive – Villanelle isn't in the mood for more mind games.

Instead, she's out for revenge against Helene.

She's tipped off about Helene's location following a secret message from fellow assassin Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane), and she heads to Helene's hotel room, hiding under her bed.

Eve also shows up at the hotel room (completely unaware that Villanelle is hidden under the bed) and gets into an argument with Helene about where The Twelve member Lars is – before Villanelle jumps out and slits Helene's throat right in front of a horrified (but also aroused) Eve.

The still-wounded Villanelle later ditches Eve and heads to a remote island off the coast of Scotland, reuniting with Gunn and seeking refuge.

Who did Eve kill in Killing Eve?

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve BBC America / Anna Molnar

Eve finally manages to track down Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Lars at his remote cabin, and after witnessing Villanelle murder Helene earlier in the episode, she's clearly in the mood for murder.

After a whispered confrontation with Carolyn (who admits that she's less interested in tracking down The Twelve than she is about finding who ordered her son Kenny's murder), Eve later returns and shoots Lars, a secret smile on her face.

