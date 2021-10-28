Kiefer Sutherland and 24 cast will reunite for special event as series turns 20

The cast and creators of action-packed series 24 will reunite for a virtual fan event celebrating 20 years since the show premiered, with star Kiefer Sutherland headlining the proceedings.

Advertisement

The actor won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance as Jack Bauer, an accomplished agent for the Counter Terrorist Unit who thwarted several attempted attacks on American soil across the show’s nine-season run.

Sutherland reprised the role for 2014 event series Live Another Day, which saw some of the action shift to London, but his character was not featured in short-lived spin-off 24: Legacy, which was cancelled after just one season.

Deadline reports that the 24 Virtual Convention will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021, consisting of “multiple” panels featuring members of the cast and behind-the-camera team, although the exact schedule is yet to be confirmed by organisers.

The digital event will charge $24 for access (approximately £17.50), with all proceeds going to Operation Smile, a charity providing important surgeries to children born with cleft lips, cleft palates and other facial deformities.

Sutherland said in a statement: “24 fans were the greatest I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to talk to you all.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Fans can expect to see several other original cast members including Leslie Hope (Teri Bauer), Elisha Cuthbert (Kim Bauer), Sarah Clarke (Nina Myers), Eric Balfour (Milo Pressman), and Xander Berkeley (George Mason).

Meanwhile, other actors who joined the show later in its run will also be in attendance, including Reiko Aylesworth (Michelle Dessler), Sarah Wynter (Kate Warner), Gregory Itzin (Charles Logan) and Cherry Jones (Allison Taylor), Louis Lombardi (Edgar Stiles), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Dina Araz), Tzi Ma (Cheng Zhi) and Sprague Grayden (Olivia Taylor).

Rounding out the cast line-up are season eight additions Mykelti Williamson and Chris Diamantopoulos, who played Brian Hastings and Rob Weiss respectively.

In addition, key members of the 24 creative team will be on-hand to offer insight into how the ambitious show was produced, including creators Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, as well as executive producer Howard Gordon, directors Stephen Hopkins, Jon Cassar and Brad Turner, casting director Debi Manwiller, composer Sean Callery, producer Michael Loceff, and cinematographer Rodney Charters.

Advertisement

24 is available to stream on Star on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.