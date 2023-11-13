Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement: "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends.

"He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world.

"Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

Kevin Turen. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Meanwhile, Turen's father Edward said in a statement: "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him."

Turen was born in New York City in 1979 and went on to study England and Critical Film Studies at Columbia University.

He later worked at Capital Entertainment, which went on to become First Look Studios, and eventually he became president of production.

Turen later moved to Infinity Media, where he was president of production, Treehouse Pictures, where he was a principal, and Phantom Four, where he was president.

Over the years, he worked on films including 99 Homes, Waves, The Last Days of American Crime and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Producer Cassian Elwes paid tribute to Turen on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, saying: "A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young. I’m so sad. Hold your love[d] ones close. Life is precious and fleeting."

He also posted: "What people don’t realise is actually Hollywood is a small town. Everyone eventually meets everyone. The indie film circuit of people who consistently make indie films is even smaller. We all know each other really well because we are kindred spirits. We lost a very important person in our circle tonight."