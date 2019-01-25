Bids are now being taken for the famous rainwear – meaning this is your chance to own a piece of TV history.

Charity ambassador Wendy Hobbs revealed that Dreams and Wishes was given the coat after a chance encounter with Myles.

"It came about when I ended up meeting Eve and I think she was impressed with the work we do,” she told WalesOnline.

"We're all volunteers and 100 per cent of the money we raise goes directly to the cause – to help seriously ill children and their families.

"She tweeted me to say that something like, 'You're a wonderful human and I wanted to do something special for you.’

"So on the set she signed the jacket, she put it on and had her picture taken in it, she signed the photograph and got all the cast to sign posters.

"She's actually signed the yellow jacket and apparently it's the only one she's signed, so I'm able to auction all that."

Hobbs is currently taking bids for the jacket on Twitter – find out more about the charity Dreams and Wishes online here.

But fans of Myles' trademark yellow mac need not worry, the jacket will be starring in the second series of the show.

Myles' coat is not the first fashion item from a female-led drama to become famous in its own right – with Sarah Lund’s chunky knit from The Killing and Marcella’s green parka becoming firm fan favourites, too.