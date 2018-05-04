Keeping Faith sees former Torchwood and Broadchurch star Myles play Faith Howells, a yellow-mac-wearing solicitor and new mother whose husband Evan mysteriously disappears after her child’s birth. This then unearths some shocking revelations that we won’t spoil here.

The positive reaction to the series follows the success of the show’s Welsh version - Un Bore Mercher - which aired on S4C at the end of last year.

A second series of Keeping Faith – once again written by Matthew Hall and starring Myles – is currently in the works at the BBC and S4C.

All eight episodes of the Keeping Faith are available on iPlayer now