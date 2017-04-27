Keeley Hawes has found a way for Lindsay Denton to return to Line of Duty
Now this really would be a shocking twist...
When the officers of AC-12 and Polk Avenue were poring over those CCTV shots of so-called Balaclava Man, trying to identify him, they didn't consider that it might actually be Balaclava Woman they were looking for. Or that she might be one of the living dead...
But now a new theory, backed by former Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes – whose fan favourite character DI Lindsay Denton had her brains blown out in series 3 – predicts a shocking twist for the finale of the BBC police corruption drama...
Me too. It's gonna be awesome. https://t.co/LnMlfYRQ2f
— Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) April 26, 2017
Well, a balaclava would certainly help hide those telltale signs of decay...
We'll file this one alongside the rumour that Roz Huntley's arm is going to grow back...
The Line of Zombie Duty series 4 finale is on Sunday 30th April at 9pm on BBC1