When the officers of AC-12 and Polk Avenue were poring over those CCTV shots of so-called Balaclava Man, trying to identify him, they didn't consider that it might actually be Balaclava Woman they were looking for. Or that she might be one of the living dead...

Advertisement

But now a new theory, backed by former Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes – whose fan favourite character DI Lindsay Denton had her brains blown out in series 3 – predicts a shocking twist for the finale of the BBC police corruption drama...