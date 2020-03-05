Based on true events, Fellowes has said previously the series will teach fans "an incredible amount" about the history of the beautiful game, and added, "it's a massive education".

Check out the trailer below:

The English Game stars Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman) in the lead roles as Glasgow native Fergus Suter and privileged Arthur Kinnaird – known as the 'First Lord of Football' – respectively.

They will appear alongside a supporting cast which includes Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), James Harkness (Darkest Hour), Niamh Walsh (Jekyll & Hyde) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick).

This is one of two series penned by Fellowes that is set to launch this spring. Belgravia, an ITV period drama about two wealthy families connected by a private scandal, will also air in the coming weeks.

The English Game lands on Netflix on 20th March