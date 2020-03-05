Julian Fellowes' football drama The English Game trailer drops
The new series explores the tumultuous early years of the sport
Netflix have released the trailer for The English Game, a new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes which charts the formative years of football.
Set in the early 19th century, the six-part series follows two footballers on opposite sides of the class divide, as rich elites attempt to shut working class people out of the sport.
Based on true events, Fellowes has said previously the series will teach fans "an incredible amount" about the history of the beautiful game, and added, "it's a massive education".
Check out the trailer below:
The English Game stars Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman) in the lead roles as Glasgow native Fergus Suter and privileged Arthur Kinnaird – known as the 'First Lord of Football' – respectively.
They will appear alongside a supporting cast which includes Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), James Harkness (Darkest Hour), Niamh Walsh (Jekyll & Hyde) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick).
This is one of two series penned by Fellowes that is set to launch this spring. Belgravia, an ITV period drama about two wealthy families connected by a private scandal, will also air in the coming weeks.
The English Game lands on Netflix on 20th March