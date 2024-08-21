The news of her death was shared by BBC Studios in a statement. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The statement read: "We're sorry to share the news of the sad passing of the much-loved creator of Sister Boniface, co-creator of Shakespeare and Hathaway and master of cosy crime, Jude Tindall."

It continued: "Jude was a brilliant writer, scripting countless episodes of Sister Boniface, Father Brown, Casualty, Land Girls and Doctors. Those who had the privilege to work with her will know just how passionate she was about her shows and how generous she was in helping to develop the next generation of writers and producers.

"She'll be deeply missed by the BBC Studios Drama team and our thoughts remain with her family."

The first season of Sister Boniface is due to air on BBC One from this Friday, with the broadcaster confirming that the first episode will now be dedicated to the late writer.

Fans and colleagues have shared their memories online, with actor John Burton – who plays Sergeant Daniel Goodfellow in Father Brown – writing on X: "One of the most brilliant writers of our show has passed away - Jude Tindall.

"She wrote two of my favourite episodes (both Christmas specials) - The Star Of Jacob and The Tree Of Truth. I’ll miss her, she was a lovely person."

Fellow actor Richard Price, who has appeared in multiple Father Brown episodes, added: "I felt it important to pay tribute to the wonderful Jude Tindall after the sad news of her passing.

"I had the pleasure of being in many of Jude’s #FatherBrown ep’s. I remember her coming to set and wanting to see how her creation of Amenhotep came to screen and the Wraith in Boniface both of which I got to play."

Advertisement

He continued: "She was such a wonderful creative. One of my fave ep she penned will always be The Tree Of Truth. She was always smiling when she came to set and appreciated all the Cast, Crew and SAs who brought her scripts to life. What a sad loss to the industry. Thank you Jude for your beautifully written episodes. RIP lovely lady."

