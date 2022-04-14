Star Wars' John Boyega would like a role on Bridgerton

The actor, best known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars film franchise, praised the "nuanced" approach of the romance series, adding that he is currently looking for something "different" to star in.

John Boyega has said that he would "absolutely" be open to joining Bridgerton , the Netflix period drama which has made headlines for its colour-conscious casting.

Asked if he would interested in joining the series, he told Metro.co.uk: "Oh, absolutely. I would – I’m all about versatility. That’s what we were taught, especially in drama school, we were taught about roles that wouldn’t necessarily come our way but we were still trained to try and portray it."

He added: "So yeah, definitely, I would love to be in things that are more nuanced. After this period and doing Star Wars and being on quite a strict eight-year contract and being out of that, my man now feels like a football player like, 'What team?'

"I feel like, definitely, I have more space for things that are different for sure."

Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Netflix

The actor previously joked about replacing Regé-Jean Page in his role as the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton.

“I’m trying to get that Bridgerton money, man,” Boyega said, as part of a Hollywood Reporter roundtable alongside Page. “I need to wear them skintights. I need to be the new guy up in there.”

Bridgerton season 2 recently dropped on the streamer, with Netflix reporting a staggering 251 million hours watched in its first seven days on the service.

