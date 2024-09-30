When did you realise you wanted to become an actor?

When I was really young. For people from the Isle of Man, it’s harder to meet the right people. I was always doing school plays, but I just thought it was fun.

You applied for an open casting call and landed the lead role in Heartstopper. How did it feel?

It felt very surreal. It’s still very crazy to think what my life would have been like if it hadn’t happened…

What do you think it would have looked like?

I’d probably be at university with the rest of my friends and living a very normal life.

What drew you to the role of Charlie?

Heartstopper is such a positive portrayal of teenagers and queerness. There was a period where queer characters were just there for comic relief or for a sad story. It’s nice to have a happy story about queer people.

Joe Locke stars in Heartstopper. Samuel Dore/Netflix

Were there experiences from your teenage years that you channelled into the part?

I see a lot of myself in Charlie — especially in the first couple of series.

The show made you famous overnight — how have you found handling that?

Even saying the word famous, makes me [he shudders]. It makes me sound like a… I won’t say that word!

You and Kit Connor have a great friendship. Did that help when it came to filming intimate scenes?

It’s a vulnerable thing to do a sex scene in a room of 50 random people. To have the person you’re doing it with be someone that you trust makes it much easier.

We had a great intimacy coordinator who put us at ease. We choreographed it like a dance, but with sex positions. We went in knowing what we were doing, so felt comfortable.

Who have you been most excited about discovering was a Heartstopper fan?

When Kit [Connor] told me that Elton John had watched the show, that was pretty cool! Also, I got to work with Olivia Colman in the first series, which was incredible.

And Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] this series — he is a wonderful, kind man and he’s been supportive of the show since the start.

Your next role is in a Marvel Studios spin-off. What doors have opened since playing Charlie?

Without Heartstopper, I wouldn’t have a career. I will be grateful for that for the rest of my life.

Heartstopper season 3 will stream on Netflix from 3rd October 2024, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now.

