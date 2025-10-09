She said: "I would have loved to have been Eleven in Stranger Things. I would have loved to have been a kid with a shaved head!”

"When I saw the first series I thought, 'Oh my God, to be Millie Bobby Brown right now, what a part,'" Whittaker continued. "The first season of that show was incredible. It homages everything I adore, and that part is incredible. If I could have been a child with a skinhead, that would be the role for me, but I don’t think I was in the running."

Whittaker laughed as she said: "So, no animosity to Millie Bobby Brown," before suggesting that "Maybe if I had tried a little bit of sellotape to make me look a bit younger?"

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 1. Netflix

Stranger Things fans are currently waiting for the show's fifth and final season, which will be released in three parts starting later this year, while Whittaker can currently be seen playing con-woman Sam in ITV's Frauds, opposite Suranne Jones.

Explaining what drew her to Frauds, Whittaker previously said: "When I read it, I was just blown away by how different these characters felt [and] this particular relationship, and the world that we were in… but it still felt authentic. I felt like I knew these people.

"As extreme as some of the characters are – we're all pretty heightened – but there's some kind of familiarity with it, and within this specific friendship."

She also made a return to her role as the Doctor on Doctor Who earlier this year, for a cameo appearance in Ncuti Gatwa's final episode, and has said she "wouldn't hesitate" to come back again in future.

"It’s just my absolute happiness, Doctor Who," she told The Times. "If someone said to me in 20 years, ‘I’ve written an episode and the Thirteenth comes back,’ I just wouldn’t hesitate. It’s absolute joy."

