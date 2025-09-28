"I was just delighted I still fitted in my costume," she said of her brief return which accompanied Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration and the end of the latest season. "The second I got to Cardiff, I felt like I was home, even though it’s a different studio, a different TARDIS.

The actress, who is set to star alongside Suranne Jones in upcoming drama, Frauds, went on to look ahead to what could happen in the future, saying she'd be thrilled to return again in decades' time.

"It’s just my absolute happiness, Doctor Who," she told The Times. "If someone said to me in 20 years, ‘I’ve written an episode and the Thirteenth comes back,’ I just wouldn’t hesitate. It’s absolute joy."

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

We're still waiting on clarity on the future path for Doctor Who, but producer Jan Tranter did recently confirm that Disney, which co-produces the show alongside the BBC, does not have to decide either way on further seasons until after spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea airs next year.

In somewhat relieving news for fans – who have been on tenterhooks for months now – the BBC's Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said Doctor Who is "going nowhere", telling audiences at the Edinburgh TV Festival that it will remain on the BBC "with or without Disney".

