As well as plenty of diamonds, stellar costumes and some very tense moments, the series is also home to a catalogue of catchy songs from the time period.

Talking at a press conference for Joan, series creator and writer Anna Symon said that the writing process proved cathartic when it came to thinking about music and fashion.

She said: "Yes I did [go through '80s music]. I mean, it was such a joy writing this because I think the '80s allowed us to have that tonal range in it and I went through my old CDs, I went through my old wardrobe.

"Just choosing all those bits of music that just added so much to it and also, the fashion was just fantastic."

Director Richard Laxton also said that choosing the music in the series was "really important". He explained: "There's also a huge expectation from your peers of if you're going to get the music right but also, Anna [Symon] wrote some in there.

"Some of it we changed we saw it, the opening track with Pretenders – Brass In Pocket wasn't originally there but when we realised it'd be good to have a female vocalist at that time on her ... and also, her voice is soulful and we're just tracking in and end up on the scars of her past.

"You know, which is all there to plant that seed. We tried lots of things and it just organically comes."

But what songs are featured in the new drama? Read on for a full breakdown of the music used in ITV's Joan.

Joan soundtrack: All the songs featured in ITV drama by episode

Sophie Turner as Joan. ITV

Episode 1

Brass in Pocket - Pretenders

Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Time (Clock of the Heart) - Culture Club

Shout to the Top - The Style Council

Wicked Game - Chris Isaak

Take Five - Dave Brubeck

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Episode 2

Volver a Empezar (Begin the Beguine) - Julio Iglesias

Club Tropicana - Wham!

Just An Illusion - Imagination

Poison Arrow - ABC

Kayleigh - Marillion

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Episode 3

The Lovecats - The Cure

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Episode 4

Love Action (I Believe In Love) - The Human League

You to Me Are Everything - The Real Thing

I Can See Clearly Now - Johnny Nash

I'm So Excited - The Pointer Sisters

Let's Dance - David Bowie

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Episode 5

River Deep, Mountain High - Aretha Franklin

Angel - Everything but the Girl

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Episode 6

Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz

End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga

Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.

