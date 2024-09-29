Joan soundtrack: All the songs in the ITV drama
The '80s-set series is home to plenty of familiar tunes.
Across six episodes, ITV's Joan takes us through the multifaceted life of Joan Hannington, one of the most notorious jewel thieves in '80s Britain.
Played by Sophie Turner, we follow Joan as she escapes a dangerous relationship, finds love once again and embarks on a new life of crime in order to start a good life with her daughter, Kelly.
As well as plenty of diamonds, stellar costumes and some very tense moments, the series is also home to a catalogue of catchy songs from the time period.
Talking at a press conference for Joan, series creator and writer Anna Symon said that the writing process proved cathartic when it came to thinking about music and fashion.
She said: "Yes I did [go through '80s music]. I mean, it was such a joy writing this because I think the '80s allowed us to have that tonal range in it and I went through my old CDs, I went through my old wardrobe.
"Just choosing all those bits of music that just added so much to it and also, the fashion was just fantastic."
Director Richard Laxton also said that choosing the music in the series was "really important". He explained: "There's also a huge expectation from your peers of if you're going to get the music right but also, Anna [Symon] wrote some in there.
"Some of it we changed we saw it, the opening track with Pretenders – Brass In Pocket wasn't originally there but when we realised it'd be good to have a female vocalist at that time on her ... and also, her voice is soulful and we're just tracking in and end up on the scars of her past.
"You know, which is all there to plant that seed. We tried lots of things and it just organically comes."
But what songs are featured in the new drama? Read on for a full breakdown of the music used in ITV's Joan.
Joan soundtrack: All the songs featured in ITV drama by episode
Episode 1
- Brass in Pocket - Pretenders
- Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz
- Tainted Love - Soft Cell
- Time (Clock of the Heart) - Culture Club
- Shout to the Top - The Style Council
- Wicked Game - Chris Isaak
- Take Five - Dave Brubeck
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Episode 2
- Volver a Empezar (Begin the Beguine) - Julio Iglesias
- Club Tropicana - Wham!
- Just An Illusion - Imagination
- Poison Arrow - ABC
- Kayleigh - Marillion
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Episode 3
- The Lovecats - The Cure
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Episode 4
- Love Action (I Believe In Love) - The Human League
- You to Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
- I Can See Clearly Now - Johnny Nash
- I'm So Excited - The Pointer Sisters
- Let's Dance - David Bowie
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Episode 5
- River Deep, Mountain High - Aretha Franklin
- Angel - Everything but the Girl
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Episode 6
- Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz
- End credits: Glitter Girl - Harry Escott feat Rina Mushonga
Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.
