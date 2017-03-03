Considering the show is called Better Call Saul, it's been kind of weird to have spent two seasons with small-town lawyer Jimmy McGill and not the Saul Goodman we know and don't-quite-love from Breaking Bad.

However, star Bob Odenkirk says that's about to change.

"In season three is the first time we get to see Saul Goodman, but not the way you think," the actor revealed at a Netflix event in Berlin.

"You get to see 'Saul Goodman', but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad. So that's really fun that that character will appear, but in a slightly different form than you have seen it."