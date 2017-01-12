Frankly, this return has been a long time coming – Better Call Saul main character Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) was portrayed as a longtime associate of Fring’s in Breaking Bad, so it makes sense for the prequel to show the genesis of that relationship – but we’re still excited to see another link between the two shows.

Now, it’s SURELY only a matter of time before we get a little cameo from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul…right?

Better Call Saul series three will return on Netflix UK this Spring